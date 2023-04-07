JEFFERSON CITY - Diapers, guns, and feminine hygiene products could become a little cheaper for Missourians.
The Missouri State Senate passed two bills on Thursday that would create exemptions for local, state and sales taxes for these products.
Not only would guns be exempt from taxes, Senate Bill 131 proposes all firearms and ammunition sold in the state of Missouri will be exempt from all state and local taxes.
One gun shop owner in Hartsburg says these tax exemptions would help those wanting to purchase firearms and ammunition.
"[The tax exemption] would be a great advantage because it's going to make the cost of everything go down," owner Doug Alley says. "Anytime you can reduce the price of something, it makes it more conducive to one's pocketbook."
Senate Bill 143 proposes that diapers and feminine products, such as tampons, pads, liners, and cups, become exempt from all sales taxes.
First Chance for Children, a center for mid-Missouri families and women in need says everyone should have access to essential products.
The center says if this bill is passed in the House, it will be a victory for families in Missouri.
"The tax exemption would mean families could afford more diapers," First Chance for Children executive director Gay Litteken said. "Toddlers go through 50 diapers a week; so that's 200 diapers a month. For one child, it averages between 75 dollars and 100 dollars per month for diapers. If you have two, that's expensive."
Litteken says these products should not be taxed as luxury items anyways.
"It's a basic need for families. Children shouldn't have to extend the life of their diaper or have to reuse diapers."
The bills will go to the Missouri House next. If passed, millions of tax dollars would be saved. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the overall cost of the tax breaks will be $68.5 million when fully implemented.