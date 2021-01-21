COLUMBIA - The pandemic has caused a delay in many seasonal events in the past year, and up next on its list: tax season.
The Internal Revenue Service announced last week that the nation's tax season will start on Friday, Feb. 12, two weeks later than tax seasons in previous years.
According to its website, the IRS said that the delay is a result of the COVID Relief Deal being passed by congress in late December. The legislation provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits to qualifying taxpayers.
A University of Missouri professor said the delay is a reflection of the last minute changes to the tax system this year.
"Because of COVID-19 and all the disruption, there's a lot of calculation changes to make these benefits available through the system," Associate Extension Professor Andrew Zumwalt said. "I thought it might have been later than February 12 because of all the changes they have to implement."
Zumwalt coordinates the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the university. The VITA program certifies volunteers through the IRS to aid people in the community who need assistance filing their taxes.
Zumwalt said the biggest issue the delay will bring is confusion.
"We've got all these economic stimulus payments, recovery rebate credits and there's already talk of expanding the $600 checks we just received into $2,000 checks," he said. "But is all this going to come out in check form, or in our tax returns? There's just a lot of confusion. There's going to have to be some clarity for people to understand what exactly is going on."
According to the IRS, Feb. 12 is when the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns; however, people are welcome to file as soon as they receive their W-2 forms.
For some people, the two week delay makes a big difference for their families.
"Getting the tax return as soon as possible really helps me as a single parent," Columbia resident Emma Townsend said. "January is a month when child support is irregular due to the holidays, through the end of December and into January."
Townsend did not know of the delay until she saw a post on the NextDoor App. She said she typically files her taxes as soon as possible because she depends on her return.
After a year of economic confusion, Townsend thinks the IRS should have made the delay much more clear.
"I think this is important for people to know," she said, "especially considering the huge impact COVID-19 has had on household expenses."
Despite the two week delay in the start of the season, there is so far no indication that the IRS will delay the April 15 deadline to file taxes.
For additional information regarding the 2021 tax filing season, visit irs.gov.