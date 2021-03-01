MISSOURI - It is no surprise this upcoming 2020 tax season will be much like the year itself: a challenge. With the pandemic came many efforts to control the panic including economic relief bills, unemployment payments, and a majority of the population working at home.
These are things that may impact taxpayers when they go to file in the upcoming months. The IRS has already extended the date to file your taxes from April 15 to July 20, but it encourages taxpayers who are owed a refund to do so as soon as possible.
Economic relief payments
The first round of stimulus payments was $1,200 for eligible adults and $500 for eligible children. The second round consisted of $600 payments for both eligible adults and children. The third relief package that was recently passed by Congress will consist of payments that are also non-taxable. Taxpayers will not have to pay taxes on any of these payments, as they are non-taxable income.
If you did not receive your stimulus payments, or did not receive the correct amount, you can file for the Recovery Rebate Tax credit. Filers may qualify for Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 federal tax return to claim this. This credit requires either IRS Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.
Area supervisor for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Amanda Ancell says this credit may cause a delay in receiving your refund.
“There's an automatic eight plus week hold on that by the IRS while they cross reference to make sure that they didn't send it out.” she said. “So if you do file for that credit, there will be a guaranteed wait on your return with very few exceptions.”
Ancell said one exception is if you recently had a child, the IRS will typically see that and push through that return faster. However, she said if a couple that is married filed jointly, and they only got two stimulus checks for their three kids, that credit is going to put a hold on their return.
With the stimulus payments, a reduction in income due to the pandemic, stay-at-home orders, and other COVID-19 related factors, some individuals are concerned their return may be less than usual. Ancell said the IRS has allowed for a ‘look back rule,’ which allows filers to use last years’ income versus this years’ before earning home credit and additional child tax credit purposes.
“We can choose whichever one's gonna be greater and most beneficial. So the taxpayer, once again, it's their choice. It can put a slight delay on that getting a return,” Ancell said. “But it could definitely make a difference in their return amount. So it doesn't necessarily have to be a reduction in the return amount, but it could.”
With the recent passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief bill, there is incentive for taxpayers to get their information to the IRS as soon as possible. Ancell said it is crucial for the IRS to have the most updated information about you when they go to distribute economic relief payments.
“The sooner you get a file, the sooner the IRS processes processes it, the sooner you're going to have the correct information,” she said. “And so there's no chance of it being sent to the wrong account, or possibly send to the wrong address because people move, they change banks, that stuff is pretty common.”
Unemployment payments
According to Missouri’s Division of Employment Security, 828,289 individuals filed for unemployment insurance in 2020. The division paid a total of $852,389,839 in benefits to individuals across the state. This means a lot of people will have to claim unemployment payments on their taxes this year, for the first time ever.
Ancell said many filers will be surprised to find out unemployment payments in the state are taxable income.
“States typically only hold out 10%, but especially with the additional $600 that they were getting,” she said. “That can oftentimes put them in a higher tax bracket, which could cause them to potentially owe.”
No state taxes are withheld from those payments, but taxpayers will still owe taxes on it.
To claim those unemployment benefits, Ancell said is an easy process using the IRS Form 1099-G.
“You can get go to the unemployment website and print off,” Ancell said. “It's going to show how much you received for unemployment benefits, if you had to repay any back- how much you repaid back, and how much was withheld for taxes.”
Working from home
Many people worked from home in 2020, but few will be able to claim their expenses for their home office set up. The home-office deduction can only be taken by businesses or the self-employed. Make sure to claim all of your expenses - including supplies, advertising, or marketing startup costs, or any equipment or dedicated home office.
“Whether you're selling something on the side that like a little craft, business, or if you provide a service that you get paid per service, then yes, part of your, your home could be a write off for that,” Ancell said.
However, if you work for an employer that pays by the hour, you do not qualify for home-office deductions even if you were working from home.
Ancell said when it comes to working from home, there may be other areas of tax credit that are adjusted accordingly.
“A lot of people aren't sending their kids to daycare because they can't, which also that means that their childcare credit might go down.”
Ancell also said to set aside extra income if possible, just to make sure you don't end up potentially owing self employment income.
If you were driving for a ride sharing service or delivery company, make sure to claim all the mileage you are eligible for. Consider smaller items too, like supplies for the car or car washing, which are eligible expenses. Ancell said these types of employees should file a Schedule C to report how much money was made or lost in a self-operated business.
“We want to make sure we have accurate information so we can get the most money back to our taxpayers,” she said.