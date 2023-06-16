CRAWFORD COUNTY − A St. James teenager drowned Friday morning at the Meramec River, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Logan Wright, 18, was swimming in the river near Thurman Lake Road around 11:55 a.m. Friday. He went under water and didn't resurface, according to the report.
Additional details on what led up to the drowning are unknown. The report noted Wright had a safety device but it's unclear what type.
MSHP Troop I is investigating the incident. KOMU 8 will update this story if more information becomes available.