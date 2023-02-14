JEFFERSON CITY − The Senate's Emerging Issues Committee heard three bills on Tuesday related to gender reassignment therapies and surgeries.
The hearing lasted two hours with testimonies switching from those in favor of the bills to those in opposition.
All three Senate bills, 236, 164 and 49, revolve around the Missouri "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act," which prohibits gender transition procedures. Arkansas passed a similar bill in 2021.
Individuals who have attended previous hearings over the past few weeks, such as PROMO and The Trevor Project, were present for this hearing as well. Though, there were some individuals who came from across Missouri and as far as Nebraska.
The hearing started off with a bang with the first witness being escorted from the hearing room.
The witness was a trans male who spoke in favor of the bills based off of his own experience with complications from gender transitioning. However, he was swiftly ushered out of the room when he started yelling, "Shame on you" at Sen. Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City.
No other witnesses were ushered out of the hearing for the rest of the time, though, there were a few who came close.
On one side, there was testimony that the bills are looking out for individuals in the transgender community because of a recent affidavit that is currently under investigation.
The affidavit claims that the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at the St. Louis Children's Hospital has done significant damage to trans youth.
The claims include but are not limited to:
- Doctors prescribing medical transition behind a parent's back,
- Doctors not requiring mental health care after prescribing cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers,
- Health professionals lying about their treatments to the public,
- The center initiating medical transition for more than 600 children in a two-year period.
The affidavit was written by Jamie Reed, who used to work at the hospital. Multiple senators and witnesses in favor of the bills referred to this document throughout the hearing.
One supporter, Luka Hein, came all the way from Nebraska to testify in support of the bills because of her own gender transitioning experience as a child. She said she suffered from a wide range of mental health issues as a child and wanted to "escape her body."
"When I said that, professionals really took that. They didn't really work out to see if any of these other issues going on could be the cause of that feeling," Hein said. "Instead, I was put down a path that ultimately led to, at 16, the first medical intervention I ever had."
Hein said her first procedure was a double mastectomy, which has left her unable to breastfeed. She then went on testosterone, which she said has caused "parts of her body to go to waste."
She said she is now a lifelong medical patient, experiencing constant joint pain and other infections. She also said she may now be sterile.
"You know, at 16, I was so confident I never wanted children as well, because I was 16," Hein said. "And then I grew up. And I really wish I was given that opportunity to grow up without this."
For the opposing testimony, multiple individuals claimed that the surgeries are used to help children feel more like themselves and that prohibiting them is an attack on LGBTQ+ youth. They also claim that most LGBTQ+ youth seek out help and are prescribed mental health treatment before undergoing any sort of hormone therapies or treatments.
Shira Berkowitz, the senior director of public policy and advocacy at PROMO, testified against the bills on behalf of the organization.
They said they were there to show that Reed does not represent the trans community as a whole and to expose the "hateful machine."
There were also testimonies from members of the trans community, such as Hein, who testified in support of the bill. Berkowitz said these testimonies are harming the thousands of trans individuals who go through the process of gender affirming health care.
"What I do know is that the largest population of individuals that are transgender, when they're talking to a single percentage of the US population, have a very long process when they choose to undergo gender-related care, it is not prescribed to them," Berkowitz said. "It is something that I think from a very young age, parents and doctors start to work on together."
Sen. Razer also mentioned during the hearing that he and others were able to feel a sense of identity from a young age. He mentioned this to the three senators sponsoring the bills.
"I have a sneaking suspicion that these young people just naturally know who they are. The same way you and I did," Razer said. "And what I feel compassion for is especially those minors that transition from female to male or male to female as a minor."
The committee also heard testimony on SB 222 regarding eviction moratoriums, but the testimony lasted only a few minutes before it moved on.