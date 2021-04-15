JEFFERSON CITY- The 2021 high school senior class will not be required to meet either the Algebra I end-of-course requirement or its GPA/ACT alternative to qualify for the A+ Scholarship.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has issued guidance suspending the exam requirement for seniors.
In March 2020, guidance suspended the requirement for seniors who graduated in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October 2020, guidance indicated that seniors must score proficient or advanced on the Algebra I end-of-course exam, or "achieve a combination of high school grade point average and ACT math subscore that meets the alternative to the end-of-course requirement."
Now, after review of the pandemic's impact on students and educators, MDHEWD has decided to extend the Algebra I exam waiver to the class of 2021.
Zora Mulligan, Commissioner of Higher Education, says this ruling is in the best interest of the students.
“We want to continue helping students succeed beyond high school and believe current circumstances warrant suspending the end-of-course requirement for another academic year,” Mulligan said.
The A+ Scholarship Program provides funds to eligible graduates to attend a participating community college or vocational/technical school.
To receive the scholarship, students must have a 95% attendance requirement for remote learning and must achieve a number of hours tutoring/mentoring.
More than 10,000 students utilize the scholarship in Missouri each academic year.