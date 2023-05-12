ST. LOUIS - Legislation that would ban texting while driving for those older than 21 has been sent to Gov. Mike Parson's desk for approval.
House bill 398 would go into effect on Aug. 28 if approved.
Missouri is one of two states that currently has no law strictly addressing texting while driving for drivers older than 21.
Current state statute only addresses texting and primarily enforces it for drivers 21 years old and younger. There is no ban for hand-held and general cell phone use for all ages of drivers. Penalties include a $200 fine and two points on the driver's license.
According to a press release from AAA, the bill prohibits drivers of all ages from physically holding a cell phone, manually engaging in text-based messaging (sending, writing, reading, etc.) or video recording (broadcasting, posting, recording, etc.), and watching entertainment. Drivers are still allowed to utilize hands-free technology that's available in vehicles or use a cell phone for GPS or music.
The bill makes specific exemptions for emergency situations and extends to bus drivers using technology while in motion or loading and unloading passengers.
The law was originally introduced as a primary enforcement, meaning that police could pull a driver for the offense. However, the Senate reduced the bill to secondary enforcement due to concerns over policing.
Nick Chabarria, the Missouri spokesperson for AAA, explained how the law would be enforced as a secondary offense.
"With secondary enforcement, it means that you'd have to be violating another traffic law such as speeding or weaving in and out of lane in order to get pulled over," Chabarria said. "If you have your phone in your hand, you would get cited for distracted driving as well."
The law, named the "Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law," is named after two Missourians who lost their lives from traffic incidents.
Randall Siddens was a Columbia resident who was killed in May 2019 after he was struck by a driver who was reportedly on FaceTime. Michael Bening was a Raymore resident who was struck by a vehicle in May 2021. The driver was suspected to be distracted by their phone.
There have been 197,564 distracted driving-related crashes that have killed 801 people between 2012 and 2021, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.
"It's not just that distracted driver impacting their lives, but too often it's taking somebody else's life," Chabarria said. "That's why it's so important that we make sure to get the message out and that we got this bill across the finish line."
The Missouri division of AAA will focus its efforts on educating drivers about the new law and the dangers of distracted driving. It will also work with law enforcement to set the rules of application for the law.
"We're excited. It's been a lot of hard work by a lot of folks to get Missouri caught up with other states around the country when it comes to distracted driving and get where we're at today," Chabarria said.
According to Chabarria, drivers can keep themselves in check by recognizing unsafe behaviors behind the wheel. He also encouraged passengers to speak up if they see a driver on the phone and offer help with directions, changing music, or responding to a text message.
"It takes all of us really to make a difference," Chabarria said. "We know the law is just one component, it's also going to take that education and enforcement as well."
Drivers will not receive legal penalties for distracted driving until Jan. 1, 2025 to allow time for an education period, according to the bill. Prior to January 2025, drivers pulled over for distracted driving will only be given a warning. After 2025, drivers can receive penalties ranging between a fine and misdemeanor or felony charges.