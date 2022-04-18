ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Residents in St. Louis reported people stole gas from a vehicle Saturday morning by puncturing a hole in the gas tank.
The incident happened in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. Residents shared surveillance video with KMOV of the suspected vehicle the thieves were driving.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene to spray the leftover gas with water. One neighborhood resident said this was the first time she’s heard of someone stealing gas in the neighborhood.
“Nothing like as crazy as stealing gas straight out from the tank, but we have had some car rummaging and people taking whatever’s in the console,” said St. Louis Hills resident Mary Beth Howard. “Everyone’s talking about how the gas prices have been soaring to unreasonable prices."
KMOV awaits a response from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department regarding how common this type of crime is.