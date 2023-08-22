JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Appellate Judicial Commission announced Tuesday it has submitted its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri to Gov. Mike Parson.
This vacancy exists due to the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III after nearly three decades of judicial service.
The commission unanimously supports three nominees: Kelly C. Broniec, Michael E. Gardner and Ginger K. Gooch.
The commission conducted nearly eight hours of public interviews, approximately three hours of deliberations, and eight rounds of balloting to come to the decision, according to a news release.
Broniec, a Montgomery County resident, is currently chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. She earned her bachelor of arts in business administration from what is now William Woods University in Fulton and her law degree in 1996 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
Gardner, a Cape Giradeau resident, is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. He earned his bachelor of arts in political science in 2001 from MU and his law degree from the MU School of Law in 2004.
Gooch, a Springfield resident, is a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District in Springfield. She earned her bachelor of arts in English and philosophy, law and rhetoric in 1997 from Stephens College in Columbia and her law degree in 2000 from the MU School of Law.
The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.