JEFFERSON CITY - Following both the Atlanta and now the Boulder shootings, calls for stronger gun control came from social media activists and some politicians. In Missouri, there are three bills currently in the legislature that were proposed before those shootings that look to alter state gun laws and make guns more accessible.
HB 52
Sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, the bill would allow Missourians to conceal-carry firearms on public transit like the Kansas City Streetcar and St. Louis buses. Nonfunctional and unloaded guns would also be allowed under the bill. Proponents argue that the right to carry is a constitutional right in Missouri.
Back on March 8, the GOP-led House voted to send the bill to the state Senate, which is also led by Republicans.
HB 212
The bill would guarantee the right of Missourians to carry firearms in the trunk of their personal vehicles. Sponsor Rep. Justin Hill, R-St. Charles, said the bill is meant to protect employees from getting terminated for having a gun in their vehicle on the employer's property.
Hill also said the bill would protect employers from liability should a properly stored firearm be used on their property
HB 85
Titled the "Second Amendment Preservation Act," HB 85 seeks to empower "Missouri's ability to self-govern without control by the federal government." Sponsored by Rep. Jared Taylor, R-Republic, the bill states that any federal gun law deemed to infringe upon the Second Amendment cannot be enforced by state law officials.
HB 65 passed in the House of Representatives on Feb. 4 and is currently in the state Senate.