COLUMBIA – Joseph R. Biden, Jr. was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America earlier Wednesday.
Biden, former Vice President under the Obama administration, has a long history with the state of Missouri.
Biden traveled to Columbia in September of 2008 as part of the Obama campaign for a rally. In a now infamous moment, Biden asked former Missouri Senator Chuck Graham to stand up to be recognized by the crowd, despite Graham being bound to a wheelchair. Biden quickly realized his mistake and later apologized.
In addition, Biden made four other visits to the state during the 2008 election cycle.
Biden also helped campaign for Jason Kander in 2016.
The Biden Presidential campaign most recently traveled to Missouri, prior to the Democratic Primary Election in March of 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit.
Here is a timeline of that visit: