JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate passed a law last spring that will allow restaurants to sell 'to-go' alcoholic drinks permanently.
A waiver passed on April 14, 2020 which allowed businesses to sell 'to-go' in the short term, but will become permanent on Saturday.
The new law means mixed drinks can be sold for 'to-go' consumption provided:
- The alcohol is in a sealed container and doesn't exceed 128 ounces.
- The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal along with the liquor purchase.
- No more than two alcohol drinks may be sold per meal serving.
- The licensee must provide a dated receipt for the meal and beverage.
The new law will also extend the hours that alcohol can be sold on Sundays. Businesses can now sell liquor from 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. on Monday.