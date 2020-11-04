Here is a compilation of some of the top races from Election Day.
President Trump wins Missouri
Donald Trump won the 10 Electoral College votes from Missouri on Tuesday night with 56.83% of the votes, or 1,711,848 votes.
Republican Mike Parson wins election for Missouri governor
As of 1:50 a.m., the Missouri Secretary of State Office reports Parson won with 1,713,152 votes, or 57.2% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway had 1,216,192 votes, or 40.6% of the votes.
Amendment 3 passes
Amendment 3 passed with 51% of votes, as reported by the Secretary of State's office early Wednesday.
Devine wins Division IV circuit judge race
Incumbent Division IV Circuit Judge Josh Devine gets to keep his job.
Devine, a Republican, defeated attorney and Democrat Andy Hirth in Tuesday's election to win a six-year term on the bench for the 13th Judicial Circuit, which includes Boone and Callaway counties.
Devine garnered 58,712 votes, or 54.8%, while Hirth got 48,411 votes, or 45.2%. Devine got 50.2% of the vote in Boone County and 71.2% in Callaway County.
UPDATE: Incumbent Thompson wins Northern Boone County Commission seat
Two term incumbent Janet Thompson has been re-elected for her Boone County Northern Commissioner seat Tuesday night against Republican nominee Tristan Asbury.
Thompson won with 20,655 votes, or 53.2%. Asbury received 18,200 votes, or 46.8%.
Thompson was first elected to the position in 2012 and reelected in 2016.
UPDATE: Justin Aldred unseats Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry
Incumbent Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry was defeated by Democrat Justin Aldred in Tuesday's election.
Aldred won with 25,361 votes, or 52.6%, against Parry's 22,830 for the district one position.
UPDATE: Caleb Rowden pulls through with victory over Judy Baker
Missouri voters have chosen incumbent Caleb Rowden as the District 19 State Senate seat.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Rowden pulled away with 51% of the vote, or 50,518 votes. Baker had 48% of the vote, or 47,310 votes.
UPDATE: Luetkemeyer wins sixth term in 3rd Congressional District
With 100% of precincts reported, Republican incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer has won the race for District 3. He received 69.40% of the votes, or 282,424 votes.
UPDATE: Hartzler wins Missouri's 4th Congressional District
With 100% of precincts reported, Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler won the race for District 4. She received 67.60% of the votes, or 245,064 votes.
