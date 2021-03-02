JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would require athletes who compete in gender-specific sports to play in the category based on their biological sex will be heard Wednesday in the Missouri House of Representatives committee.
House Joint Resolution 53 is sponsored by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-47) and would allow Missouri voters to decide on a constitutional amendment to add the legislation.
Wednesday's hearing will allow testimony from both proponents and opponents, one hour from each group.
"It's a very emotional issue, there's going to be a lot of emotion," Basye said. "I believe that everybody that the the chairman of that committee made it clear he expects everybody to be treated with respect and fairly."
The bill was created through the House's Emerging Issues committee, one that did not exist last year. However, last year the House of Representatives did hear a similar bill, HJR 82, but Basye said the shutdown during the pandemic prevented it from passing.
The Center Project board member Tracy Davis, who is a transgender woman, explained how the hearing on Wednesday's bill is nothing new.
"Last year, another bill similar to this one was proposed," Davis said. "We all got together to voice our opposition and the bill was defeated and I thought we killed the monster, but apparently it rose from the grave. And we're all going to have to get together to defeat it once again."
On President Joe Biden's first day in office, he signed an executive order that would expand precedent set by the Supreme Court last year, which expanded the language of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The executive order makes this decision apply to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination in federally funded schools.
"I can't speak to what the President is talking about," Basye said. "We're gonna try and do what other states are actively doing the same thing."
Since his executive order, several states including Tennessee and Wisconsin, have implemented similar bills, and Missouri is the latest to hear one on transgender athletes.
Davis said bills like this do not stem from their original purpose to protect girls.
"This bill does not stem from a place to protect the integrity of women's sports, but rather, an attempt to create a wedge issue and score political points by demonizing transgender people," Davis said.
If passed by both the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate, HJR 53 will be on the November 2022 ballot.