CEDAR COUNTY - A trial has been set for the owners of a closed religious girls home who were charged with over 100 different counts of rape and abuse.
Boyd Householder and Stephanie Householder, the couple who formerly owned the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Nevada, will be on trial Nov. 27 through Dec. 15 of 2023. They learned the decision Monday while appearing on video in a Cedar County courtroom hearing.
In March 2021, Boyd Householder, now 73, was charged in Cedar County with 79 felony charges and one misdemeanor, including six counts of second-degree statutory rape and 56 counts of abuse and neglect of a child.
Stephanie Householder, 57, was charged with 10 child abuse and neglect charges and 22 felony charges overall.
The Kansas City Star reported the couple was held without bond until last July, when a judge set bond at $10,000. This was after Boyd claimed he had COVID-19 and Stephanie claimed she had a serious blood clot in her foot that could result in amputation if it went untreated.
The Householders are currently under house arrest.