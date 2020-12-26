JACKSON COUNTY — Two were killed and five others left injured after a car crash on Christmas.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at mile marker 13.4 on I-470 in Jackson County at around 11:09 p.m..
The report states a vehicle was traveling southbound on northbound lanes and struck a second and third vehicle.
Vehicle one then traveled off the road and struck a median barrier. The second vehicle lost control and struck a fourth vehicle.
A fifth vehicle was struck by debris from the crash.
The driver of vehicle one, Alexander Thirstrup, 30, of Lee Summit, and the driver of vehicle three, Domonic Robinson, 27, of Independence, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five others were transported to the hospital with injuries.
This is Troop A's 63rd and 64th fatality of 2020.