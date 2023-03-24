WRIGHT COUNTY − Emergency services found two passengers deceased in Wright County after a stream of water swept their car away early Friday morning.
Arriving to a low-water crossing on Route M, both Missouri State Highway Patrol and deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office were able to locate four of the six passengers uninjured and on the shore.
At 12:02 am on March 24, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to a low-water crossing on State Route M, one mile west of Grovespring, in Wright County, for a car occupied by six individuals reportedly swept downstream. pic.twitter.com/9Y55N1QdEk— MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) March 24, 2023
It was a different story for the car and the two other passengers.
The two other passengers were found deceased: 20-year-old Devin Holt of Grovespring and 19-year-old Alexander Roman-Ranelli of Springfield. Emergency responders found them at approximately 3:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. respectively, according to a news release from MSHP.
The car, however, was dragged by the water an estimated 1,000 feet down Parks Creek, the patrol said.
According to the MSHP, the driver's statements led investigators to believe a number of different factors played into the accident. Storms left the vision of the driver largely obscured as approximately five feet of water rushed over the bridge.
The highway patrol shared their condolences with the victims loved ones, and wanted to thank the many people that assisted in the rescue. This includes: Wright County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Swift Water Rescue Team, the Wright County Road and Bridge Department, the Grovespring Volunteer Fire Department, the paramedics and volunteers who responded to assist, and other volunteers who helped respond to the incident.