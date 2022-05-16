JEFFERSON CITY - More than two months after a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for all state employees, an increase in morale can be seen within Missouri's state departments. However, the majority of the departments are still struggling with retention and turnover.
State budget director Dan Haug said at a public hearing on the bill in January the turnover rate for state jobs was 26% last year, and in jobs paying less than $30,000 a year, that rate is more than 50%.
The data from the Office of Administration show that the departments with the highest turnover were the Department of Revenue and the Department of Mental Health (DMH), 41% and 40%, respectively.
The DMH has about 5,500 employees in three divisions, including the Division of Administration, the Division of Behavioral Health and the Division of Developmental Disabilities.
"We are one of few agencies at the state department or at the state level that have 24/7 institutions. And so those are just the nature of that work. People don't always enjoy working nights, weekends, and evening hours," DMH Assistant Director Kerri Tesreau said. "And then we provide a lot of direct care. So a lot of our positions are what you would consider entry-level positions. And so people like to move up in the workforce, whether it is with us or through other places. So advancement for a lot of folks can also lead to that turnover."
To reduce the high turnover rate in the departments, Gov. Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget bill, House bill 3014, on Feb. 24. The bill totals over $4.6 billion, including a 5.5% cost of living adjustment for all state employees.
For DMH, all employees get a $15 baseline payment now because of the bill.
The House passed the legislation in February. Their version only wanted to give workers a blanket $15-an-hour wage in direct care positions. Over in the Senate, members passed a bill that would allow departments to decide how much an employee makes, which is the version of the bill that found itself on the governor's desk.
Tesreau said the DMH received around an annual $27 million after the bill was signed.
"You get a 5.5% increase for everyone. And then if anyone was making less than $15, we had the flexibility to increase them to $15 an hour, which we did," Tesreau said. "And then we could address the compression that I talked about, where maybe some supervisors now because of that 5.5%, they're making less than people they supervise."
Some specific positions received a 15% additional increase since May 1, like Eva See, a recruitment and retention officer at the Fulton State Hospital.
"Individuals like me, who, as a nurse, get paid a certain amount of money, I receive that 5.5%. Plus, because I'm a nurse, I receive that additional 15%. But that will only be for our registered nurses and licensed practical nurses," See said.
There are already some positive signals that the increased salary affects attracting talents.
In an email, Chris Moreland, the director of communications in the Office of Administration, said the office has "seen a significant increase in applicant volume."
"On average, in March, we had 300 more applicants a week than in previous months," Moreland said.
See said the hospital has also seen an increase of applicants.
"We have had an increase in our numbers of applicants, especially for our PRN employees [employees who work as the situation demands]. And for our CMT [Certified Medication Technician] positions, I've seen an increase in those positions," See said.
However, DMH is still struggling with retention and increased turnover.
"We're definitely hiring. We're hiring at all locations. We are hiring across all positions," Tesreau said. "We think we probably have more than 1,000 available positions across the entire department."
Moreland said there a handful of items in the FY23 budget focused on increasing retention. He said that includes a deferred compensation match and additional dollars for professional development.
Moreland said the state would celebrate Team Member Appreciation Month in June, continue to focus on talent acquisition and hiring top talent to work for the state, and dedicate a significant portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to new technology and capital projects.
These efforts aim to increase the workplace quality of life for team members and make it easier to do their jobs.