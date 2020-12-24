STOVER - Two people were arrested Thursday night in Stover on charges related to the death of their 4-year-old daughter in Benton County.
29-year-old Mary S. Mast and 28-year-old James Mast were arrested on warrants based in Benton County for endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and domestic assault.
The Masts were the parents of a 4-year-old, found dead by James Mast on Sunday morning.
James Mast told deputies the child had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence in Cole Camp, NBC affiliate KARK previously reported.
Charging documents say Mary Mast and a 2-year-old sibling of the girl were severely beaten and were transported to a hospital in Sedalia on Sunday.
The 2-year-old son and the Mast's infant son were placed in protective custody.
35-year-old Ethan Mast and 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen were previously arrested and charged with murder and sexual assault related to the incident.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said there's no evidence connecting the child's death to a cult.
The investigation is ongoing and awaiting the medical examiner's report, the sheriff said.