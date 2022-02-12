LINN — Two students from State Technical College have been selected to attend the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum. The forum will be held in Jefferson City from Feb. 25-27.
Mason Zollman, of Lathrop, and Eric Estrada, of Columbia, were nominated by Dr. Chris Bowser, vice president of student affairs at State Tech. The nominations are based on campus leadership, student involvement and grades, according to a news release from the college.
"I think this will be amazing opportunity for me," Zollman said. "I hope to develop life skills that will help me when I transition into the business world when I graduate from State Tech."
The leadership forum selects Missouri students from across the state to help hone their leadership skills. The three-day event will feature leadership workshops and guest speakers, including a speech from Gov. Mike Parson.