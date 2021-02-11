KANSAS CITY, Mo. - United States Attorney Tim Garrison has submitted to President Joe Biden his resignation as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Western District of Missouri, effective Feb. 28.
"It has been the privilege of my career to lead the office where I began my service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago,” Garrison said in his letter to President Biden.
Garrison was appointed as interim U.S. Attorney on Jan. 3, 2018 and began serving for the district after a unanimous confirmation by the Senate on April 26, 2018. As a federal prosecutor, Garrison focused on large-scale interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and violent criminals. He also prosecuted firearms offenses, tax evasion, sex crimes and illegal immigration.
Garrison is an eighth generation Missourian, who grew up in Greene County. He graduated from Drury University with a degree in political science and holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a law degree from the University of Missouri.
Garrison received his officer’s commission after graduating from Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in 2003 and served as a military prosecutor. His active duty military career took him to duty stations on the East Coast, West Coast and Iraq.