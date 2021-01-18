MISSOURI- Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, released a statement Monday morning regarding the potential for violence in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on and leading up to Inauguration Day.
Garrison said he will stand with local and federal law enforcement to protect Americans and hold those breaking the law accountable.
"We will not tolerate violence, nor will we overlook criminal behavior," Garrison said in the statement.
In accordance with the U.S. Constitution, Garrison said he respects the rights of all Americans to peacefully protest, assemble and express their discontent. However, this does not trump law and order.
"Political disagreement is not a license to engage in domestic terrorism, to commit acts of violence, to harm or threaten others, to illegally trespass, or to break the law in any way," Garrison said.
The Attorney's office and the U.S. Department of Justice encourages Missourians to report suspicious activity to local authorities — if you see something, say something. Submit any information you have about real or potential threats of violence at any upcoming demonstrations or events by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online.