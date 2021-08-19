MISSOURI- On Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice said Missouri's House Bill 85, or the Second Amendment Preservation Act, is unconstitutional.
This spring, the Missouri Senate passed the bill, which says the federal government should not interfere in state gun laws.
This includes tracking laws, certain prohibitions on the possession, ownership, use, or transfer of a specific type of firearm, and confiscation orders as provided in the act.
The DOJ says the bill endangers public safety.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that 12 of 53 federally deputized officers in Missouri have pulled out of joint task forces because of the law.
KOMU 8 reached out to multiple local sheriff's offices, including Cole County, have declined to comment as it is still an open court case.
In February, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler shared concerns about the wording of the bill with KOMU 8 about the bill. He said it could make their job as law enforcement officers more difficult.