WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation on Monday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 U.S. service members who died in the Aug. 26 terrorist attack in Kabul.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, a Wentzville native, is among those to receive the medal posthumously.
Schmitz was 20 years old at the time of his death.
“No amount of gratitude nor a Congressional Gold Medal will change the fact that the Schmitz family and 12 others will forever have an unfillable hole in their hearts," Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer said in a news release.
"But what we can do with this bill is remind them of what they hopefully already know: their loved-one represents the best of us," Luetkemeyer said.