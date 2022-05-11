WASHINGTON D.C. - The United States Senate adopted Senate Resolution 594 Tuesday night, which expresses condolences to the families of three Missouri police officers killed during the line of duty.
Missouri's Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt introduced the resolution in April of 2022.
The resolution honors Cpl. Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department, and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department.
"The Senate expresses deep condolences for the Missouri police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," the resolution said.
There is also a call for rural police departments having the necessary equipment and training to protect officers and the individuals in the communities they work.
The text of the resolution can be found below:
Title: Honoring the lives of fallen Missouri police officers and expressing condolences to their families.
Whereas police officers, sheriffs and deputies, and other law enforcement officers serve and protect their communities with honor and sacrifice;
Whereas all individuals in law enforcement put their lives on the line while serving and protecting their local communities;
Whereas when violent crime increases, law enforcement officers and the communities they serve are directly impacted;
Whereas, in the month of March 2022, Missouri experienced violent attacks against police officers, especially in rural areas;
Whereas, in a 20-day period, 6 police officers in Missouri were shot in the line of duty, 3 of whom suffered injuries that were fatal; and
Whereas these fallen officers include—
1. Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, who passed away in the line of duty on March 8, 2022, after attempting to take a suspect into custody;
2. Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department, who passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty on March 11, 2022, after attempting to take a suspect into custody; and
3. Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department, who passed away in the line of duty on March 17, 2022, after responding to a disturbance: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—
expresses deep condolences for the Missouri police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty;
recognizes the countless selfless and heroic actions carried out by local law enforcement officers;
expresses strong support for police officers and law enforcement officers in rural areas and across the United States that serve and protect their local communities;
recognizes the need to ensure that rural law enforcement departments have the proper equipment, training, and resources necessary to protect officers and the individuals in the communities they serve;
acknowledges the importance of honoring and remembering fallen police and local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty; and
expresses condolences to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer across the United States who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and whose sacrifice will not be forgotten.