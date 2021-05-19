MISSOURI — The UM System Board of Curators met Wednesday and officially voted 8-1 to approve a plan that will raise tuition across all four UM universities between 2% and 5%.
Undergraduate tuition will increase by 5%, or $15.30 per credit hour, at MU; 4.1%, or $12.30 per credit hour, at UMKC; 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour, at S&T and 2%, or $7.60 per credit hour, at UMSL.
Graduate tuition will also increase by 5% at MU, 4% at UMKC and 2% at UMSL. The graduate tuition rate at S&T will not increase.
According to College Board's trends in college pricing, in-state tuition at public four year universities increased by 16% above inflation over the past decade.
"These tuition increases will allow us to invest in the programs and resources that improve student success and enable our students to graduate sooner," UM Curator Darryl Chatman said.
The tuition rise will increase the number of course sections and scholarships along with decreasing the time to graduate.
"There is a need for us to start being more competitive in our pricing," UM System Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp said. "It really is trying to tie that pricing to the outcomes of specific programs.
Private institutions tend to set a high list price and utilize scholarships to provide access to students with a lower socioeconomic status and students with an academic background for exceeding their standards.
Tuition increases will allow MU to implement these strategies in order to provide flexibility.
"These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond," UM President Mun Choi said.
The tuition increases fall below the rate currently allowed by Missouri law, which would allow for an increase of up to 9.1%.
"We could have gone up 9.1%," Choi said. "We are only going up to 5%, so we are not banking the 5%."
The Board also approved the construction of a new football indoor practice facility at MU.