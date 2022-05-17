COLUMBIA - The UM Board of Curators met Tuesday afternoon to propose changes to the tuition structure of the four universities that fall within the UM System.
The first of these proposed changes were outlined in a presentation given by curator Ryan Rapp, a member of the Board's financial subcommittee. It detailed the different tuition increases across the board as well as the reasoning behind them.
For resident undergraduate students, the cost of each credit hour taken will increase by about 4.5%. For non-resident undergraduate students and all graduate students, these expenses will increase by about 5%. These changes will go into effect beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.
The financial subcommittee explained that these moderate increases in prices are necessary to maintain a high quality and accessible education.
"Our priority is student success, and this new structure will enable our students to graduate sooner and with less debt," UM System President Mun Choi said.
The second change approved by the Board was the differential tuition model, which will go into effect in fall 2023. This new model consolidates 64 supplemental course fees for undergraduates into three to six different expense rates based on the student's program of study. These new rates will be determined based on both the cost to obtain a particular degree and the current job market for that degree.
"By modernizing our tuition structure," President Choi continued, "we will simplify students' bills and make the cost of attendance more predictable."
The curators also voted to extend its test-optional policy for one more year. University of Missouri-Kansas City is not affected the decision.