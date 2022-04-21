ROLLA − The UM System Board of Curators met Thursday where they discussed financial performance and inflation, among other topics.
Richard Barohn gave the Health Affairs Executive Vice Chancellor Report. He gave a report that included MU Health Care's financial performance.
MU Health Care is projected to earn an estimated $49 million to $55 million, while on a budget of $87.4 million. Barohn said the $12.7 million of CARES funding gets MU Health Care closer to the $87.4 million but is still underperforming.
Rapp, the executive vice president of finance and operations and chief financial officer for the University of Missouri, said the university is dealing with cost pressures due to inflation.
He said power plant operations and paper prices are impacted by the cost of energy and timber, while medical supply costs have also increased with demand.
Rapp said the university is not experiencing 7% for inflation yet, but expects that rate in fiscal year 2023.
MU Health Care, teaching and research projects make up nearly 80% of its overall revenue.
The board also approved a digital accessibility policy that will improve the university's "digital campus." MU Accessibility Director Amber Cheek said she looks at digital accessibility much like she looks at accessibility in buildings.
Part of the policy includes launching a UM System Digital Accessibility Committee to have collaboration and shared resources between the four UM System campuses.