ST.LOUIS- A new governance structure was introduced at the UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday morning.
The new framework increases the collaboration and transparency among the four UM universities, while implementing regular reviews of the governance structure to assess outcomes.
“These recommendations will ensure each university has a voice on system-related issues and that our institutions will work together for the benefit of our students and our state,” Julia Brncic, board chair, said.
Under the new structure proposal, the president would continue to provide the overall leadership, vision and direction for the UM System, and serve as its chief executive and academic officer.
The president could change business procedures that adhere to board policy, direct systemwide central services, identify high priority initiatives and ensure online learning success.
As a member of the Council of Chancellors, the president would manage collaboratively and ensure policies and shared services are equitably distributed among the four universities.
Under the proposed structure, chancellors would have more autonomy to set the vision and direction of their universities to ensure student and faculty success, expanded participation in decision-making on UM System matters, and increased accountability to meet their missions and achieve expected financial performance measures.
Each chancellor could set competitive tuition rates within state higher education bounds, lead their university’s fundraising efforts, attract and retain talented students and faculty, and expand research.
Together, chancellors would determine legislative priorities for the UM System and advocate collectively when promoting specific issues.
Board approval will be required for resource allocation to any institution not meeting financial performance expectations.
The board will continue to approve all capital projects, debt issuance and operating budgets.
Input will be accepted until Nov. 27, and the board will vote on the frameworks at a special board meeting planned on Dec. 6.