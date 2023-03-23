JEFFERSON CITY — Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will recognize 10 Missourians at the second annual Women of Achievement Award Ceremony Thursday.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the first floor rotunda of the state Capitol.
University of Missouri Curator Robin R. Wenneker is among the 10 women being honored, for her advocacy in agriculture and higher education across the state.
Wenneker is currently the managing parter of CPW Partnership, a family business in farm, rental and raw land holdings that she's worked in for over 20 years.
For Wenneker's work with MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, she has been awarded with the Mumford Distinguished Service Award.
The curator was appointed to the UM System board in 2020 by Gov. Mike Parson. Wenneker formerly served as the president of the Mizzou Alumni Association from 2020-2021 and received the organization's G.O.L.D. award in 2001.
Wenneker additionally serves on the board of the the Columbia Housing Authority and the Columbia Community Housing Trust.
The nine other recipients of the 2023 Women of Achievement award include:
- Patricia Jo Boyers, Poplar Bluff
- Tammy Buckner, Kansas City
- Eky Combs, Kennett
- Joan Daleo, St. Charles
- Wendy Doyle, Kansas City
- Meagan Perry Kaiser, Bowling Green
- Cora Scott, Springfield
- Carol Watanabe, St. Louis
- Angela Zeng, St. Louis