MISSOURI − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he directed over a dozen universities and municipalities across the state to "immediately end race-based affirmative action policies to ensure compliance with the Constitution and federal law," on Thursday, according to a press release.

Bailey's action comes directly after the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v President and Fellows of Harvard College on Thursday, which declared that race could not be considered as a factor in college admissions decisions.

In response, the UM System said some programs and scholarships that use race or ethnicity as a factor for admissions and scholarships will be discontinued.

"We will abide by the new Supreme Court ruling concerning legal standards that applies to race-based admissions and race-based scholarships," the UM System said in a statement Thursday.

Mun Choi, UM System President, said diversity on campus is still important to him, and it will be a priority.

"We're going to look at diversity very broadly to develop a high quality pool of students with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences," Choi said. "And choose the very best students to attend our universities."

The UM Board of Curators President, Michael Williams, also commented on the SCOTUS decision, and he said students should not view this as an unconquerable challenge, but as an opportunity.

"Every challenge is an opportunity," Williams said. "It's not whether or not I agree with this decision, it's how do I now accept this and move forward."

All financial aid commitments that have already been awarded to returning and incoming students will be honored.

Bailey's demand was sent through a letter to a list of recipients including the UM System, Missouri State University, St. Louis Major Tishaura Jones, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, along with others, the press release said.

Bailey stated through the letter that all Missouri institutions must now identify all policies they have that give "preference to individuals on the basis of race" and immediately cease "implementation of such policies."

He also wrote that he intends to "ensure that the constitutional rights of all Missourians are protected, including those who would be harmed by race-based policies that are unlawful under the rulings issued today."

Missouri politicians react to SCOTUS ruling

Cori Bush, congresswoman for Missouri's 1st District, released a statement against the SCOTUS ruling, writing that the court has a "dedication to moving backwards."

"Colleges and universities must ensure students benefit from the diverse perspectives and experiences of qualified students from all backgrounds. This is yet another example of why we must double down on our efforts for Court reform, pass the Judiciary Act, and reclaim democracy,” Bush wrote in a press release.

She also addressed the decision through tweets, and said that "affirmative action continues to help level an uneven playing field."

Mark Alford, congressmen for the 4th District, praised the SCOTUS decision through a tweet on Thursday.

Emanuel Cleaver, congressman for the 5th District, tweeted his disagreement with the court's decision, tweeting it was a "devastating decision for students of color who already face system buried to equitable education." He also wrote that "justice will prevail" in the march toward racial justice in America.

Eric Burlison, congressmen for the 7th District, tweeted the court's decision was a "big win."

SCOTUS ruling information

The SCOTUS ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case and 6-2 in the Harvard case, as Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson recused herself. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the conservative majority.

"Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today," Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Roberts also wrote that the decision does not stop universities from "considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise."

In an extensive dissenting opinion, Justice Sonya Sotomayor wrote, "Although the Court has stripped out almost all uses of race in college admissions, universities can and should continue to use all available tools to meet society’s needs for diversity in education."