COLUMBIA - The UM System launched a new online learning resource Tuesday that puts online courses from all four universities on the same site.
In a news release, a university spokesperson says Missouri Online supports online certificate and degree programs at all four UM System schools.
The new online learning platform offers 260 degrees and certificate options between the four universities, with 22 more coming later this year.
The program has been in the works since 2018. The UM System spent about $20 million on the program.
“This official launch of Missouri Online will build on our recent success in digital education and enrollment,” Matthew Gunkel, chief online learning and technology officer, said. “Over the last five years, online program offerings have grown by 49%, with a 46% growth in online enrollment that’s totally separate from the shift to virtual learning due to the pandemic. Our programs offer the same excellence as traditional on-campus programs, with the added flexibility students need to be successful in their careers.”