COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators met virtually Thursday morning to discuss updates throughout the state-wide academic system.

Of the many board meetings that was anticipated was the UM System state-wide economic impact report.

The economic report was requested back in July 2021, and after six months of waiting, Curators were given the chance to see how impactful the UM System had on the entire state of Missouri.

The economic report was prepared and presented by Paul Umbach of the Tripp Umbach consulting firm, which is based in Kansas City. Umbach measured the economic value generated by the UM System’s research, operations, service and expenditures throughout the state in Fiscal Year 2021, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Overall, the UM System has a state-wide impact of more than $6.5 billion with more than $5 billion coming from the Columbia campus. The report highlighted MU's research reactor, NextGen Precision Health and COVID-19 research efforts.

The UM System generated $2.4 billion through academic medicine and another $1.5 billion by research.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“For every state dollar invested in the University of Missouri System, Missouri taxpayers saw $15.49 in economic benefits in 2021,” Darryl Chatman, chair of UM Board of Curators, said. “Investing in our universities not only continues to produce tomorrow’s leaders, educate our workforce and engage in innovative research to solve some of our biggest challenges, it’s also a good investment in our state’s economy.”

The report says the economic impact of athletics totaled $376.8 million, with more than 4,000 jobs supported and sustained. Of that number, MU contributed $319.1 million and 3,591 of those jobs.

The economic impact report also stated that the UM System generated more than 69,000 jobs for Missouri citizens.

When it came down to the UM System's support for the community, more than $26.1 million was donated to multiple nonprofits and community-based organizations.

“The impact our universities and statewide programs have on Missourians goes beyond economics,” Marshall Stewart, chief engagement officer for UM System and vice chancellor for Extension and Engagement at MU Extension, said. “Our universities and their programs have a presence in every single Missouri county, serving the entire state to increase economic opportunity, increase educational access and promote the health and wellbeing of all Missourians.”

The last time a UM System-wide impact report was created was back in 2018. At that time, the UM System had an annual economic impact of more than $5.4 billion.