COLUMBIA - Starting Saturday, Missouri will end all pandemic related unemployment benefits.
These benefits have helped Missourians throughout the pandemic.
According to previous KOMU reporting, Governor Mike Parson stated he wanted to "address workforce shortages across the state" in May, ending these unemployment programs.
Missouri's unemployment rate is 4.1% for the month of April 2021.
Boone County unemployment rate sits at 2.6% for the month of April 2021.
KOMU 8 has compiled a list of a few local unemployment aid programs for anyone who may need assistance during this time.
Missouri Job Center
Missouri Job Center offers products and services to individuals who are new or returning back into the workforce at no cost.
The Return Strong program through Job Center aims to strengthen the Missouri's Workforce as it bounces back from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The program's main goals are to help Missourians make an easy transition back to life in the workforce and to reopen Missouri's public workforce system safely and responsibly.
Voluntary Action Center
Voluntary Action Center serves low-income families and individuals in Boone County. Their mission is to improve to the quality of life in Boone County. The center provides financial assistance with basic and emergency needs to people who qualify.
Qualification for services:
- Must be a resident of Boone County
- Provide proof of address and identify any other individuals living at the address
- Gross Monthly income for everyone at the address must be within 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
The Voluntary Action Center also provides programs throughout the year that provide additional assistance to the community.
The programs the Center is currently offering are air conditioner exchange, summer fan program, and lunch in the park.
The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services
The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services provides food and nutrition programs.
The Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope initiative helps families overcome challenges such as unemployment and unstable housing.
Temporary Assistance
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program provides cash benefits to low-income families for the household's children such as clothing, utilities and other services.
Once approved, the receipt is required to go through employment and training services through the Missouri Work Assistance program.
Missouri Work Assistance Program (MWA) helps temporary assistance recipients become ready for a job, get real work experience, find employment, and keep a job.