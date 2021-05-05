GLADSTONE - An AMBER alert has been canceled in Missouri for a found 2-year-old girl. 

Samyia Barr was found safe around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The alert was sent in the 7000 block of North Olive Street in Gladstone, near Kansas City. Officials believe she was abducted by her father, De'Shawn Barr-Cotton. 

The two were last seen going southbound on North Olive Street. The child has brown eyes and was wearing a multi colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. 

The alert states Barr-Cotton abducted the child after assaulting the mother and pulling out a gun. Barr-Cotton is described as a 25-year-old male weighing 145 pounds and is 5'7". 

Barr-Cotton was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with the Nike logo on the front, dirty fitted blue jeans and black and white low top sneakers. 

The car is described as a silver Malibu Chevrolet. The vehicle has tinted windows. 

