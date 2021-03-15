ST. JOSEPH - The suspect in a Monday afternoon Amber Alert responded to the St. Joseph Police Department and the 2-year-old infant was recovered safely.
Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a 2-year-old infant after she was taken by force.
Troopers were looking for a white 2013 GMC Acadia with a white male driver. The vehicle has Missouri license plates numbered EF1S3G.
The highway patrol said 2-year-old Miah Latour was last seen with Jeremiah Latour, 29, and Amber Dawn Polachek, 32, on Promenade Lane in St. Joseph.
The infant was abducted just past 3:30 p.m., according to the alert. The vehicle was headed in an unknown direction.
The alert says Latour entered the house with two unknown males and took the infant by force. He is armed with an unknown weapon.
The highway patrol says to call 911 if you have any information pertaining to this alert.