ORIGINAL - Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a suspicious death at a residence on Thousand Oaks Drive, which is located south of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Sheriff's office detectives and a Camden County Prosecutors Officer investigator are conducting an investigation into the death.
The investigation is ongoing and waiting on an autopsy for cause of death.
The Sheriff's office is asking the public for help in locating the deceased's vehicle.
They are looking for a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet extended cab truck with Missouri license plate number "1CAN33."
If you have any information on the case or the location of the vehicle, please call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243.