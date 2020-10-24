KOMU 8 News

LEAVENWORTH, KS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled an Amber Alert Saturday evening. MSHP reports the two children involved were found safe. 

MSHP reported the suspect involved has been taken into custody.

The alert came after the Leavenworth Kansas Sheriff's Office received a residential call.

According to the alert, deputies discovered two dead juveniles in a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. They have not yet been identified.

Deputies also reported two missing girls.

MSHP Alerts tweeted updates as they were made available.

