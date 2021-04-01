MISSOURI -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled a missing persons alert for an adult male and a juvenile male, as of 2:30 p.m. MSHP did not give a reason behind the cancellation.
According to the original alert, Alex Tucker, 30, and Kannon Tucker, 7, were last heard from on March 31, at approximately 7:23 p.m. While crossing a bridge in West Memphis, Tennessee, on the way to their home to Kennett, Missouri, their vehicle reportedly got a flat tire.
The alert lists a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruze bearing the Missouri license plate EB7L2T as a vehicle that the two may have been traveling in.
Alex Tucker was last seen wearing a blue Magellan button up shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Kannon Tucker was last seen wearing a dark colored Under Armour shirt and black and white Nikes.
Anyone with information regarding Alex Tucker and Kannon Tucker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office at 573-888-2409 or email missingpersons@mshp.dps.mo.gov.
This story is developing and will be updated as KOMU 8 learns more information.