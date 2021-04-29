ST. PETERS, Mo. - A suspect is in custody after a St. Peters Police Officer was shot Thursday afternoon. The Blue Alert has been canceled.
No identification of the suspect is available at this time.
Police said the officer's injuries were not expected to be life-threatening according to an article from KSDK.
A blue alert was issued after a St. Peters Police Officer was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop in St. Peters on Thursday around 5:38 p.m.
The suspect shot the officer and fled southbound on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.
No identification of the officer is available at this time.
Citizens are asked to call 911 or local law enforcement if you have any information pertaining to this case.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as soon as more information is available.