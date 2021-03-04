JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri has alerted citizens of numerous "scam" calls that have been reported across the state.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the callers are claiming to be with Cyber Crimes and that the recipient of the phone call's phone had been used in a cyber crime.
The office said citizens will never be contacted in this way and to stay on alert for other scam calls.
If you receive such a call, please contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.