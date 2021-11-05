UNITED STATES — The U.S. economy added more than 531,000 jobs back in the month of October, according to a report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the month of October, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, from September's rate of 4.8%. It's the lowest rate reported by the Bureau since April of 2020.
The report said job growth was widespread, but specifically noted growth in the leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing.
The report also said in the month of October, jobs in the public education industry declined.