ST. LOUIS -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri will welcome 300 new citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Busch Stadium.
U.S. Circuit Court Judge Raymond W. Gruender, Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, will preside and administer the Oath of Allegiance during the ceremony. Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer will offer welcoming remarks.
USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
Citizenship candidates present in this ceremony will present from 66 nations across the globe: Afghanistan, Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burma, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo, Ivory Coast, Croatia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, South Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Mexico, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Somalia, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.
USCIS participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries and other notable locations to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant's journey to citizenship and honor the commitment they've shown along the way.
These venues reflect the strength and spirit of the United States, while also making the events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country's future.