JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining their organic certification for their businesses.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification costs during the program year.
To participate in the program, businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs which incurred from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
This year, Missouri received $32,950 in program funds to be used for the reimbursement of up to 50% of producers’ and handlers’ certification costs.
The Department’s Agriculture Business Development Division has participated in the Organic Certification Cost Share Program since USDA launched it more than 10 years ago.
The Department is accepting applications through Nov. 1. For an application or to learn more, visit the Organic Cost Share Program webpage. To find other financial assistance opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.