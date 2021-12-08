COLUMBIA - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing to face the busy Christmas season by taking a variety of new measures.
One of those measures is employing a sufficient number of employees, delivery drivers and other staff to handle the increased volume of letters and packages.
"We began hiring employees way back in February and March and throughout the year," Mark Inglett, the strategic communication specialist for USPS, said. "We brought on another 60,000 pre-career employees and 40,000 seasonal employees [nationwide] to ensure our staffing is adequate."
This increase in staff will also help USPS have a necessary number of delivery drivers. However, if they are in need of more transportation, they have precautions put in place.
"What we'll do is we'll lease transportation throughout the country in those heavily populated areas where we need more vehicles to deliver the mail," Inglett said.
USPS also has implemented more packing machines and leased new buildings to process customers' packages.
"We've added 112 new processing machines throughout the country, and they can process up to 30 to 100 packages per hour," Inglett said. "We've also leased 46 facilities all throughout the country, and they are all within five miles of large processing facilities."
These measures come after USPS transported over a billion packages across the United States during the last Christmas season.
"Last year, the United States Postal Service delivered 1.1 billion packages, which was unprecedented during the holiday season," Inglett said.
With such a high volume of packages to be mailed this holiday season, Inglett said it's best to start shipping those goods now.
"We're asking folks to mail early," Inglett said. "If you're going to send me that Christmas package, go ahead and do it. So please, let's mail early."
The USPS also has recommended deadlines for customers to follow in order for their packages to be delivered by Dec. 25 to locations within the United States.
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23
Despite the challenge of delivering everyone's packages on time for Christmas, Inglett said they are prepared to do so, and these new strategies provide them with a "huge advantage" this holiday season.
"We are ready," Inglett said.