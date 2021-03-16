Vaccine Demand Not Meeting Supply in Rural Missouri Counties

MISSOURI- The incredibly high demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains unchanged for large Missouri counties. Many eligible residents from St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Columbia are traveling long distances for mass vaccination events.
It’s not as if those cities aren’t holding separate vaccination sites. They are just filling up rapidly.
Cole County will administer vaccines this Friday at The Linc in Jefferson City, and there are no available appointments available until all teachers and school staff have had a chance to sign up. According to a Facebook post from the Cole County Health Department, appointments for the community will open by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, barring any technical issues.
Kristi Campbell, the director at the Cole County Health Department, says about 1,200 essential staff have been prioritized. This leaves around 1,100 doses for other eligible people, Campbell said. Cole County will not discriminate against people who don’t live in Cole County.
“We realize that this vaccine is a federal and state resource and our goal is to get everyone in the state vaccinated,” Campbell said.
Boone County, on the other hand, opened vaccine appointments on Monday for Phase 1B-Tier 3. The only catch was that one must be a Boone County resident, or work in the county, to sign up for an appointment.
Because rural counties are simply not reaching these levels of demand, there’s been frantic redistribution of unused doses.
Harrison County received 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month and only vaccinated 830 people. Many of those vaccinated had traveled from other counties, too.
Boone County also hosted its first state-sponsored mass vaccination event last Friday. The county had 2,300 doses to give, but only gave out a little over 1,800. The Columbia/Boone County health department said they experienced a large number of people not show up for their appointment. The doses did not get wasted, as the health department planned to give them to homebound individuals and local vaccinators.
It’s not as simple as just sending less doses to rural counties and more to populated areas, as Pfizer vaccine vials come in trays of 1,000 doses. This is one of various logistical problems facing the state as it tries to improve vaccine rollout. Missouri was recently ranked 42nd nationally in vaccine percentage administered, according to New York Times data.
The state hasn’t ramped up the pace of vaccinations as drastically as others:
Governor Mike Parson said last week in his briefing that the state is aware of the disparities in demand and supply across the state.
“We are working as quickly as supply would allow to meet the higher vaccine demand in our cities, while still keeping vaccine distribution equitable across the state,” he said.
For more information on vaccine events around mid-Missouri, check out KOMU.com/vaccine.