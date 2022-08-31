Veterans mental health committee gets update on 988 suicide prevention hotline

JEFFERSON CITY − Members of the House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide heard from the state's Department of Mental Heath and other organizations at the Capitol Wednesday.
Nothing was put into order from this meeting, but it gave those a chance whose voices may be underrepresented to express their opinions and ideas on how the state can better its mental health resources.
The committee allowed different groups to present their ideas and a large chunk of the meeting was surrounded around the new 988 suicide prevention hotline.
Stacey Williams, a suicide prevention coordinator for the Department of Mental Health, provided an update of how this hotline has been an improvement since its launch on July 16.
"We have seen a 50% increase in call and text rates the past month and a half since the hotline came out," Williams said.
She said she expects this number to increase, especially since the hotline now allows text messages. Williams said the text feature is a "big deal" because it makes it easier for younger generations to get in contact with people who are able to help.
The Department of Mental Health also said the transition to the new hotline has been smooth. The state is reporting an 87% answer rate to the 3,698 calls the line has received since its implementation.
A representative from the Warriors Project shared a video with the group reflecting on the difficulties veterans have with coping with their mental health. The video gave a look into the stresses veterans have to live with after the experiences they have during service.
"These are the people out there that need our help, and we need to make sure we are able to do everything in our power to ensure that we are able to make these necessary improvements," the representative said.
He cited Illinois being a state that is "very veteran friendly," and hopes that Missouri is able to trend in the same direction in the coming years.
Although this was just an informational hearing, the committee is listening closely to the wishes of those in support groups for this cause, and could be looking to increase improvements when the General Assembly returns.