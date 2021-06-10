COLUMBIA - With Senator Roy Blunt not seeking re-election, there is now an open seat.
The race for Missouri's vacant U.S Senate seat extends as Vicky Hartzler officially announced she would also be in the running.
Hartzler made her announcement Thursday morning in Lee’s Summit at Frontier Justice, a firearms shop.
Hartzler has represented Missouri’s 4th congressional district since 2011, winning her seat after defeating 17-term incumbent Rep. Ike Skelton.
On March 8, Sen. Roy Blunt made an announcement stating that he would not be seeking a third term.
With Blunt leaving, it is a chance for the Senate to add another Republican who would still keep the GOP high in the majority. It could also be an opportunity for the Democratic party to step in and try to change the Senate around.
So far, former libertarian gubernatorial candidate Rik Combs, former Governor Eric Greitens, St. Louis Attorney Mark McCloskey and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have announced they are running for the open seat.
On the Democratic side, five candidates have also announced their campaigns. Spencer Toder, an owner of a St. Louis area startup; former State Senator Scott Sifton; former U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce; Timothy Shepard and Air Force Veteran Jewel Kelly have all thrown their hats in the ring.
There’s still no clear frontrunner but as the campaigns continue, candidates may start to separate themselves from the others.