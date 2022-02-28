Vicky Hartzler's personal Twitter account suspended for violating code of conduct

HARRISONVILLE - U.S. Senate candidate and current Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler was suspended from Twitter Monday for violating the social media platform's hateful conduct policy.
Hartzler tweeted "Women's Sports are for Women, not men pretending to be women" on her personal account, @VickyHartzlerMO.
The tweet referenced Hartzler’s new TV ad which features negative comments toward Lia Thomas, the No. 1 ranked swimmer in college women's swimming. Thomas is a transgender woman.
According to a press release from Hartzler's campaign, Hartzler must delete the tweet and wait 12 hours before Twitter will allow the account to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts on Twitter again.
“Vladimir Putin is a murderous psychopath who invaded a sovereign nation causing death and destruction, and is currently allowed to tweet. Yet, Twitter believes the bigger threat is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee saying women’s sports are for women. It's shameful, utterly ridiculous, and a horrible abuse of censorship by big tech giants to stifle free speech,” her campaign said in a statement.
The campaign said Hartzler will not delete the tweet and Hartzler "will not back down to the woke mob or big tech giants."