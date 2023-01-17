JEFFERSON CITY − Vivek Malek, the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office, was sworn in as treasurer Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.
Malek, 45, steps in as Missouri's 48th state treasurer after he was appointed in December by Gov. Mike Parson.
Malek outlined his priorities as state treasurer in front of a full crowd in the House Chambers.
“As a strong fiscal conservative, my approach centers on what I call the Three P’s: First: PROTECT Taxpayers’ Money – to ensure our investments earn the best rate of return for Missourians," Malek said. "Second: PROVIDE the Opportunity for Growth – with programs including MOST, MoScholars, MoAble, and MoBucks. And, Third: PROMOTE the Promise of America.”
The third part of his approach, promoting the American dream, is something he has personally experienced and would like to expand upon.
"As your seat treasurer, I will stand up for Missourians to ensure you're able to realize your God given potential. I'm confident that working together, we will be successful. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the great state of Missouri," he said.
Malek is a successful immigration law attorney, helping others attain legal citizenship like he did he in 2001.
“As I built a law practice over 15 years, I helped others to become American citizens, pledging loyalty and faith in the United States. I know what it is to create and run a small business," Malek said. "To make a payroll, to save for rewards down the road, to take care of employees and clients, and to work for something bigger than ones’ self. I owe so much to America and Missouri – I wanted to give back."
Before being appointed as state treasurer, Malek was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors. He started there in 2020 to promote fiscal responsibility.
He holds a bachelor of arts and juris doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. He also has a master of business administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a master of laws from the University of Illinois College of Law.
Malek lives in Wildwood with his wife, Riju, and their three children, and has owned the Law Offices of Vivek Malek in St Louis since 2011.
Former state treasurer and current state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick delivered remarks at the ceremony, along with Gov. Parson and Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., the Senior U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.